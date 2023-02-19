Daily Cricket News, Sunday: India Look to Gain Momentum on Day 3, Ex-bowling Coach Slam Rahul

He scored a quickfire 39 off just 40 balls as Australia reached 61/1 at stumps on day 1 of the Border Gavaskar Trophy’s Delhi Test.

After Australia took a lead by a solitary run, as India were bowled out for 262 in their first innings, Head attacked to give the visitors some quick runs. Giving him company is Marnus Labuschagne at 16 not out.

For India, Left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel top-scored with his second consecutive fifty in the series as the hosts’ were bowled out for 262 in their first innings. At one point, it looked like Australia will have a huge lead, as India were 139/7 in 50.5 overs.

But Axar slammed 74 off 115 balls and shared an important 114-run partnership off 177 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 37 off 71 balls, for the eighth wicket to bring India on the threshold of taking a lead.

Despite the stand, they missed out on the lead by a solitary run as Australia wrapped up the Indian first innings within 3.3 overs of taking the second new ball. For Australia, premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon starred with 5/60, including taking four wickets in the morning session.

In Kolkata, the 4th day’s play of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final, between Bengal and Saurashtra, will get underway. Saurashtra are eyeing another title win after skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya grabbed two wickets each to leave hosts Bengal struggling at 169 for four in their second innings on day three of the final at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

While Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary remained unbeaten on 57, the hosts are still 61 runs short of Saurashtra’s first-innings total of 404, and with both Saurashtra left-arm pace bowlers breathing fire, Unadkat’s side could well wrap up the game on Sunday.

Bengal’s pace-heavy attack looked ineffective in the morning as Saurashtra, continuing from where they had left on Friday evening — 317/5 — added 87 more runs to take their score past 400.

