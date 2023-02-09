Cricket News Live: India vs Australia 1st Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Ranji Trophy Semis Day 2 Underway

Cricket news Live updates: Hello and welcome to our daily blog for Thursday February 9. The first day of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be underway. The Ranji Trophy semi-finals between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh as well as Karnataka and Saurashtra are also underway.

Rohit Sharma, a bonafide white-ball legend, will face his biggest test as India’s red-ball captain against a determined Australian side in a series that promises a lot of twists and turns, engrossing sub-plots and probably career-defining performances. It’s such a high-profile rubber that non-performance could lead to end of career for some after this series.

The back-to-back series defeats in their own den (2018-19 and 2020-21) have hurt Cummins and his players and they certainly have revenge on its mind, even though it will be easier said than done on a pitch that promises appreciable turn from first day itself.

The quality of India versus Australia Test matches since the epic 2001 series has, at times, been better than the Ashes. The journey of this batch of Australian cricketers won’t be complete if they don’t emulate the exploits of the Matthew Haydens, Justin Langers, Glenn McGraths or the Adam Gilchrists of 2004.

Steve Smith put it aptly, saying a series win in India will be bigger than the Ashes.

Indian women’s cricket team defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in a warm-up match ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Wednesday as Richa Ghosh smashed an attacking unbeaten 91.

Opting to bat, India made an imposing 183 for 5 riding on Ghosh’s exploits with the bat and then restricted Bangladesh to 131 for 8.

Coming on to bat at No 4, Ghosh’s knock came off just 56 balls with the help of three boundaries and nine hits over the fence.

Besides Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues made a fluent 27-ball 41 during which she hit six fours and a six.

India, however, did not have the best of starts, losing three wickets for 35 runs with Yastika Bhatia (10), U-19 T20 World Cup-winning team skipper Shafali Verma (9) and Harleen Deol (10) all departing cheaply.

Ghosh then took the attack to the opposition along with Rodrigues, adding quick 92 runs for the fourth wicket to lay the platform for India’s imposing total.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter picked up two wickets for Bangladesh.

In reply, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never looked to be in the hunt.

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with a 36-ball 40, while opener Murshida Khatun made 32.

Leg-break bowler Devika Vaidya (2/21) scalped two wickets for India, while Shafali (1/13), Radha Yadav (1/17), Deepti Sharma (1/15), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/20) and Anjali Sarvani (1/22) picked up a wicket each.

