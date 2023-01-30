Live Cricket News, Daily Updates January 30: Gambhir's Stern Warning to Ishan Kishan; Pandya Slams Lucknow Pitch

Shafali Verma and Co absolutely decimated England in the final, beating their opponents by 7 wickets to claim a historic first ICC trophy by an Indian women’s cricket team.

After the senior Women’s cricket team came close to winning an ICC trophy on multiple occasions, Shafali Verma and her Indian contingent etched their names in the history books.

Former Indian stalwarts such as Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj were elated with India’s victory in the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup, while BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for the Indian team and their support staff after their historic triumph in South Africa.

It comes as a major boost for the senior Women’s side as well, given the likes of Shafali and Richa Ghosh will join up with them as they look to claim the T20 Women’s World Cup which will be hosted in South Africa.

Before that, however, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit will take on West Indies Women in the penultimate match of the Women’s tri-series. The match will be played at Buffalo Park on January 30, Monday.

Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led senior Men’s team registered a hard-fought victory over the Kiwis to level the ongoing T20I series at 1-1, but they were made to sweat for it.

After the match, Pandya made his thoughts clear that the pitch in Lucknow and Ranchi were not meant for T20 matches, and it remains to be seen what will be in store for both sides as they lock horns in the series decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 26-run knock was enough for him to win the Player of the Match award, as he helped India chase down the required 100-run target but what would worry the players and fans was that they did so by losing 4 wickets and with just a solitary ball to spare.

Nonetheless, follow this space as we bring to you the latest updates from the world of cricket, the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand, IPL 2023 and lot more.

