Having set a mammoth 386 to win, India bowled out their opponent for 295 in 41.2 overs to win by 90 runs and win the series 3-0.

India captain Rohit Sharma said the aim in the third ODI for India was to test their bench strength. “I thought in the last six games we played we did most parts right and that is the key in 50-over games. We were consistent too. Without (Mohammed) Siraj and (Mohammed) Shami I knew we wanted to give chances to people on the bench. Wanted to get (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Umran (Malik) in the mix. We wanted to see how they react under pressure,” he said at the post-match presentation.

