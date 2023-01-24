Cricket News Live Updates, January 24: Rahul Dravid's Big Confirmation Regarding IPL, Shami Asked To Pay Wife Hefty Alimony

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 08:23 IST
New Delhi, India
Hello everyone and welcome to our coverage of the events from the world of cricket today. Stick with us through your Tuesday for the latest updates. On Monday, India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday denied that his team has adopted split captaincy. Read More
Clinical all-round performance from India helped them beat West Indies in the second game of the T20 Tri Series. This also meant India maintain their winning run in the tournament after their impressive win over hosts South Africa in the opener. Coming back to the match, India, riding on the unbroken 115 run stand for the third wicket between Smriti Mandhana(74) and Harmanpreet Kaur(56), posted a score of 167/2. In reply, West Indies were never in the game as they were reduced to 25/3. Shemaine Campbelle was the only hope of resistance as she ended up scoring up 47 off 57 balls as they were eventually restricted to 111/4 in the alotted 20 overs. In the end, India won the match by a sizable margin of 56 runs. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/29.
Her counsel Mriganka Mistry informed the court that as per the income tax returns of the Indian pacer for the financial year 2020-1, his annual income for that fiscal was over Rs 7 crore, and on the basis of that, the demand for a monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakhs was not unjustified.
However, Selim Rahman, the counsel for Shami, claimed that since Hasin Jahan herself was having a steady income source by working as a professional fashion model, the demand for that high alimony amount was not justified.
Finally, after hearing both sides, the lower court, on Monday, fixed the monthly alimony amount at Rs 1.30 lakh. Although expressing gratitude over the court’s directive, Hasin Jahan claimed that she would have been relieved had the monthly alimony amount been higher. There was no reaction from the Indian pacer on this count till the report was filed.
A Kolkata court on Monday ordered Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 1.30 lakh to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.
Out of the Rs 1.30 lakh, Rs 50,000 will be the personal alimony to Hasin Jahan and the remaining Rs 80,000 will be the cost of maintenance of their daughter who is staying with her.
In 2018, Hasin Jahan filed a suit in the court demanding a Hasan monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakh, out of which Rs 7,00,000 will be her personal alimony and the remaining Rs 3,00,000 will be on account of the maintenance cost of their daughter.
India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday denied that his team has adopted split captaincy.
Since India’s unceremonious semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup last year, there is speculation over the future of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the shortest format.
The three have not featured in any T20 game since the World Cup semifinal against England in November, missing the series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. They will also miss the three games against the Black Caps starting this week.
With the series already in the bag, one would think that the third ODI against New Zealand is just a formality but Dravid sees it as an opportunity to provide valuable experience to his players.
“It’s definitely not a formality, there is an opportunity to give the guys sitting outside who are in our plans some game time.
“It is important to win matches and series but you also have to give enough experience to your squad.
“So that when there is an injury to someone those players are able to play in big tournaments. So it’s nice that we have got the opportunity but this match is not a formality," Dravid said.
Indian cricketers who are in the scheme of things for the ODI World Cup will compete in the IPL unless there are injury concerns and workload of seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is being managed as one white-ball format takes precedence over the other, said head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday.
According to BCCI’s new policy, the workloads of key players will be monitored during this year’s IPL by the NCA and the franchisees considering the 50-over World Cup at home in October-November.
“Workload management is something that is a part and parcel of the game today.
Since India’s unceremonious semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup last year, there is speculation over the future of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the shortest format.
The three have not featured in any T20 game since the World Cup semifinal against England in November, missing the series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. They will also miss the three games against the Black Caps starting this week.
In Rohit’s absence, Hardik Pandya has led the Indian T20 side and is also seen as the front-runner to captain the team in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
“Not that I am aware of (India adopting split captaincy). That’s a question you need to ask the selectors but as of now, I don’t think so,” Dravid said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand.
Earlier this month, Dravid himself had called for patience as the Indian T20 team goes through a rebuilding phase hinting that it could be the end of the road for the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Rahul.
However, Rohit maintains that he hasn’t taken a call on his T20 future.
“We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format,” Rohit had said earlier this month.
Preparatory camp ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy
===============================
With the build-up to the all-important four-match Test series against Australia clashing with the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, no squad member will be released to play in the domestic marquee tournament.
The Indian Test players are slated to join a preparatory camp starting February 2 while the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals are slated for January 31.
“We would really like that the boys are able to play but it is a tough one for us. I think the quarters are on 31st or 1st and the build-up to Border Gavaskar is at exactly the same time,” Dravid said.
But the coach added that there may be scope to release players during the semifinals and final depending upon the situation.
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here