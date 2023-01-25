Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 09:32 IST
New Delhi, India
Indian men cricket team's excellent start to 2023 continues as they wrapped up another ODI series clean sweep when they beat New Zealand in the third match in Indore on Tuesday night.
"From white-washing Sri Lanka in ODIs earlier this month to clean-sweeping the #BlackCaps similarly, this has been an absolute cracker of a start to 2023," wrote BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Instagram.
India Test batting superstar Cheteshwar Pujara is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Here’s a look at his top innings so far in the format for India
Did anyone notice what Suryakumar Yadav did while applauding Rohit Sharma for his 30th ODI ton? Fans on Twitter are speculating he wanted his captain to get a double century. What do you think it meant. Check it out here.
"Not too sure about Bumrah, I am hoping he plays next (last) two Tests (against Australia), we don't want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that also," Rohit said here on Tuesday.
India have become the new world No. 1 in ODIs after completing a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand, who started the series at No. 1. At Holkar Stadium on Tuesday, India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma struck quick hundreds in stunning opening stand to set the base for 385/9. New Zealand were in the chase till the 32nd over when they lost their opener Devon Conway for 138 following which they were bowled out for 295.
India captain Rohit Sharma said the aim in the third ODI for India was to test their bench strength. “I thought in the last six games we played we did most parts right and that is the key in 50-over games. We were consistent too. Without (Mohammed) Siraj and (Mohammed) Shami I knew we wanted to give chances to people on the bench. Wanted to get (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Umran (Malik) in the mix. We wanted to see how they react under pressure,” he said at the post-match presentation.
