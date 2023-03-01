Daily News Updates, Wednesday: India Opt to Bat in Indore; Rohit, Kohli Eye Big Milestones

They are desperate to bounce back after losing games on the trot.

On the eve of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India here, India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday maintained the suspense over KL Rahul-Shubman Gill conundrum, saying that the former’s recent removal as vice-captain doesn’t indicate anything.

Rahul’s performance in the last 10 Tests has been very underwhelming and despite the backing from head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, it is evident that his spot in the playing XI for the third Test is doubtful after he was removed as vice-captain recently.

However, the Indian skipper said that the recent development doesn’t actually tell anything. So, it will be interesting to see whether Gill, who has been waiting patiently for his opportunity, gets a chance on Wednesday or not.

Earlier, Aiden Markram smashed a commanding hundred before West Indies made a strong comeback with late wickets against South Africa in the final session as the first Test started fascinatingly on Day One, here on Tuesday.

Markram hit the sixth Test century of his career as he opened the batting with Dean Elgar, who also impressed at the top of the order with a fine 71. But West Indies responded superbly after Tea, taking seven wickets in a superb display of fast bowling as the Proteas slumped from 221/1 at one point in time to 314/8 at the stumps on Day 1.

It was South Africa who won the toss, and the openers put on 99 runs in the opening session, with Dean Elgar reaching his half-century shortly before lunch on the first day.

