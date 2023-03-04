Cricket News Daily, Saturday: Steve Smith May Lead in 4th Test Too, Dottin Reacts After Being Ruled Out of WPL 2023

The league will be a big opportunity for the domestic Indian players, who have till date lived in oblivion just like their male counterparts till 2008 when IPL started.

Harmanpreet, who herself hails from Punjab’s Moga recollected his initial days in Indian team and how her erstwhile seniors had helped her break ice.

Viacom18, the broadcasters of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), announced on Friday that Anjum Chopra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Zaheer Khan and Aakash Chopra will be among the prominent names in their coverage of the tournament taking place from March 4-26.

Other members of the expert panel for the WPL include Punam Raut, Reema Malhotra, Natalie Germanos, Kate Cross, Mel Jones, Venkatesh Prasad, Parthiv Patel, Saba Karim, Pragyan Ojha, and Abhinav Mukund.

Updates from the BGT 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that the pitch for the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore has been rated as “poor” under its Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted his report to the ICC expressing the concerns of the match officials and after consulting with captains of both teams. Following the assessment, the venue has received three demerit points.

Earlier on Friday, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne slammed unbeaten 49 and 28 respectively to take Australia to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over India in the third Test at Holkar Stadium.

Day three’s play began with Australia needing 76 runs to win on a minefield of a pitch. Despite losing Usman Khawaja early for a two-ball duck, Head and Labuschagne were able to make short work of the target and got the job done in 18.5 overs to make the four-game scoreline 2-1.

