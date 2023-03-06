The chase of UP Warriorz on Sunday evening in Mumbai was lit up by Kiran Navgire’s blistering knock against Gujarat Giants in Women’s Premier League match no. 3. After the early dismissal of openers Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat, Navgire kept UP in the hunt before Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone guided the team to victory.

Navgire scored the first half-century for UP this season. He ended up getting 53 runs off 43 deliveries, with the help of 5 boundaries and 2 sixes. But before she fell prey to Kim Garth, the commentators noticed her bat that eventually became the talk of the town.

ALSO READ | WPL 2023: With No Sponsors, Kiran Navgire Writes ‘MSD 07’ on her Bat, Smashes Fifty vs GG

Advertisement

As the camera focused on Navgire’s willow, it didn’t have any sponsor labels but ‘MSD 07’ written with a marker. Later, it was learned that the Maharashtra batter, who happens to be a huge MS Dhoni fan, wrote it herself before walking out to bat against Gujarat Giants.

Not only the snapshots of her bat were shared on social media in plenty, but an old video of her also surfaced in which she could be heard calling Dhoni the best.

“Cricket to pata bhi nahi tha jab Dhoni sir ko follow kar rahi thi. I didn’t know much about the World Cup 2011, where it was happening or if India were in the final. I was a kid then and hardly had any idea about the game. So, the game was being watched at my home also. I asked my brothers about it and they said it’s the World Cup final and India playing against Sri Lanka," Navgire said.

Advertisement

“The innings he [MS Dhoni] played and the six he hit to finish the game; those things still impress me. I also wish to hit sixes like him. If I’m batting, irrespective of the innings, six maarne se mujhe bahut confidence aata hai (if I hit a six, it gives me immense confidence), and I feel that I’ll score good runs. Isiliye best hain wo (That’s why Dhoni is best)," she added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | WPL 2023 Points Table: MIs at Top, GG Bottom; Shafali Tops Batting Tally, Tarra Norris Numero Uno in Bowling

After Navgire, Grace Harris notched up a fifty and remained unbeaten on 59 off just 26 balls. A 70-run partnership between her and Sophie Ecclestone helped the UP Warriorz win their campaign opener in the WPL 2023 by 3 wickets.

Get the latest Cricket News here