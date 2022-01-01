Cricket Schedule 2022: A Look at The Major Events

Happy New Year, folks! 2022 promises to be another action-packed year from cricket’s perspective. Although covid is on the rise, again and can pose a threat to a lot of scheduled tours, T20 leagues, as we saw in 2020 and a large part of 2021, one can hope that the pandemic situation improves or the cricketing world can manage to pull through in a second successive world cup year.

Have a look at the major series/tournaments/leagues to be held in 2022

>January

#Big Bash League 2021-2022 (Continues From December)

55 T20 matches

#Ashes 2021-2022 (Continues From December)

5 Test matches

#India Tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Continues From December)

3 Test & 3 ODI matches

#Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2022

Two Tests

>January-February

#ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies

48 One-day matches

#Women’s Ashes 2022 in Australia

One Test, 3 ODIs, and 3 T20I matches

#New Zealand Tour of Australia

3 ODIs, one T20I

#Pakistan Super League

34 T20s

>January-March

#England Tour of West Indies in West Indies

5 T20Is, 3 Test Matches

>February

#West Indies tour of India

3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches

#Sri Lanka Tour of Australia

5 T20I Matches

#February-March

#South Africa Tour of New Zealand

2 Test Matches

#Sri Lanka tour of India in India

2 Test, 3 T20I Matches

>March

#Australia Tour of New Zealand

3 T20Is & 3 ODIs

>March-April

#Australia Tour of Pakistan

3 Test, 3 ODIs, and 1 T20I Match

#ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand

31 ODIs

>Bangladesh Tour of South Africa

3 ODIs, 2 Test Matches

#Netherlands Tour of New Zealand

1 T20I and 3 ODIs

>April-May

#Indian Premier League (IPL) in India

>June

#New Zealand Tour of England

3 Test Matches

#West Indies Tour of Netherlands

3 ODIs

#South Africa Tour of India

5 T20Is

#England Tour of Netherlands

3 ODIs

>July

#India Tour of England

One Test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches

>July-September

>South Africa Tour of England

3 ODIs

>September

#Pakistan Tour of Afghanistan in Sri Lanka

3 ODIs

>October-November

#T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

45 T20s

