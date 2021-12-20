Cricket South Africa Cancels MSL For Second Time Due to COVID-19

South Africa’s T20 Mzansi Super League has been cancelled for the second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s cricket board said on Monday.

The Mzansi Super League was scheduled to be held in February but the board said it was forced to call it off owing to the travel restrictions imposed by many countries on South Africa after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The 2020 edition was also cancelled due to challenges posed by the pandemic.

“The decision to cancel the 2021 edition of the MSL is meant to allow CSA and its strategic partners to revamp and review the tournament post-Covid-19 to regain its market and commercial position.

“For its purposes, the MSL slot will again be replaced by a domestic CSA T20 Challenge, featuring the 8 (eight) Division 1 teams and this tournament will take place in February 2022," CSA’s acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.

South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 cases last week in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron variant.

On Sunday, Cricket South Africa postponed the remaining round of CSA four-day franchise series, the country’s premier domestic competition, as a precautionary measure over COVID-19 fears.

The announcement came just a week before the three-match Test series between India and South Africa gets underway in Centurion.

