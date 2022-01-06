'Cricket South Africa Contractually Obligated to Issue Tickets to Commercial Partners And Team India Guests'

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has said that the hospitality tickets are not available for sale and the ones issued have to do with contractual obligations the board has with its partners and to the guests traveling with the Indian cricket team for the ongoing tour. There were queries surrounding why tickets weren’t made available for the general public when the ongoing second Test in Johannesburg saw attendance in the hospitality suites at The Wanderers Stadium.

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa is being played behind closed doors after concerns surrounding the new variant of coronavirus put the future of the entire tour in jeopardy.

In a press release, the South African cricket board said, “CSA wishes to emphasise that the decision not to sell tickets for the series was due to the necessity not to compromise the bio-secure environment the teams are playing under. However, CSA is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests travelling with Team India."

“Therefore, attendance of matches by commercial partners is a contractual commercial deliverable, in pursuance of partner obligations. No hospitality tickets are being sold nor available for sale," it added.

CSA though expressed its regrets for the fans not being able to attend live matches due to the bio-secure environment restrictions. The board is hopeful that fans will be able to attend live matches soon.

India are in South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs. The Test series got underway from December 26 with India winning the first match by a massive margin to take a 1-0 lead.

The second Test is currently underway in Johannesburg while the third and final will be played from January 11 in Newlands. The ODI series starts from January 19 with the tour concluding on 23rd of this month.

