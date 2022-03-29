Cricket Twitter Set to Get Bigger, Better With Exclusive India-Only Tab, Testing On

Micro-blogging site Twitter on Tuesday announced that it is testing an India-only Cricket Tab for Android users.

The company said that the tab will bring together the best of cricket and fans will be able to access exclusive video content, real-time match updates through a Scorecard and other interactive widgets. Users will also be able to activate custom cricket team emojis in English and seven Indic languages including Hindi and Tamil.

“Through our new Cricket experiment offering an immersive experience, we want to make it easier for India’s cricket fans to find relevant and engaging content as well as encourage conversations and find latest updates including the score all in one place," Shirish Andhare, Director of Product for Twitter India, said in a statement.

“We endeavour to provide a live sports experience that can’t be found anywhere else by way of #OnlyOnTwitter content," he added.

Twitter said that starting this week, the service will be testing a Cricket Tab on its Explore page, rolling out the experiment to some people in India who use Twitter on Android.

The tab will be a single landing point that will serve as a channel of discovery for what’s happening in cricket along with relevant, exclusive, and Twitter-first content.

Twitter also said that between the months of January 2021 to January 2022, at least 4.4 million Indians on Twitter shared 96.2 million Tweets about cricket.

