Cricket vs Bollywood: Sourav Ganguly And Ranbir Kapoor Clash at Eden Gardens in a Friendly Match

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. As part of the promotions, Ranbir visited Kolkata and participated in a friendly cricket match at Eden Gardens alongside former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly.

While Ganguly’s team was named Jhoothi XI, Ranbir’s side was named Makkaar XI.

Makers of the film, T-Series, shared some delightful pictures of the clash between the two celebrities on Twitter. Fans have swamped social media platforms with their reaction to this epic battle between the two celebs.

Interestingly, there are rumours that Ranbir is the front-runner to star in a biopic on Ganguly, widely regarded as one of the finest captains.

This friendly match will only add more credence to the rumours.

At the event, Ganguly was all praise for Ranbir and his impressive work.

“It is not because you all are here and he is here that I have to say ‘he is good’. He is actually very good. I have seen every film of his, the last one was Brahmastra and I will see this one also. Whatever he does, I wish him the best," Ganguly was quoted as saying at the promotional event.

The former BCCI president also praised the entire Kapoor family and opined that they have ‘acting in their genes’. “He (Ranbir) comes from a very famous and talented family. His father, mother, himself, and now his wife is a fantastic actor and I was telling him that. Acting is in his genes and in his blood. Acting is not like a sport that you have to stop after a while, so he can go on acting and entertaining people around the world," Ganguly said.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar promises of an entertaining premise and catchy songs. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to hit the screens on March 8. As this is the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha, the film has been generating tremendous hype on social media.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022.

