Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The Red Bull driver took advantage of a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after Nicholas Latifi crashed. Verstappen and Hamilton, who went into the race level on points, went wheel to wheel to the chequered flag with the Dutchman edging the race. A championship for the ages, played out over 22 spell-binding acts, boiled down to the final lap of the final race.

Meanwhile a number of cricketers were glued to their TV sets and couldn’t help but congratulate the young racer on his win. Some of the English, on the other hand, were angry at a ‘mistake’. Here are the top reactions.

Verstappen and Hamilton had approached the winner-takes-all denouement in the desert level on points, for the first time since 1974 when Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni were neck and neck going into the final race.

Fittingly the title protagonists filled the front row, Verstappen on pole after his majestic flying lap in qualifying.

But Hamilton got off to a blinding start, beating Verstappen to the first bend.

The Dutch driver lunged to reclaim the lead on Turn Seven, forcing his arch-rival off the track.

