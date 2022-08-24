The Indian cricket team has a huge task ahead of them in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue are going through a transitional phase and trying to embrace the new fearless approach under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. India’s search for their ideal playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup is still on with injuries in the camp. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel who are considered T20 specialists sustained injuries in recent times are ruled out of Asia Cup which causes concern for the team management.

Exclusive | If Bumrah And Shami Are Not Available, Chahar Can Provide Wickets With New Ball: Balaji

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will make his return in the upcoming multi-nation tournament after missing West Indies and Zimbabwe tour. While KL Rahul is also expected to open the innings for India alongside skipper Rohit. However, in recent times, when Rahul was injured and missed England and Windies tour, India tried several opening combinations with Rohit as Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant got the chance to showcase their talent at the top. Pant didn’t fare well as opener but Surya continued his imperious form at the top. It will be interesting to see whether India bring their old Rohit-Rahul pair back at the top.

Pick your strongest playing XI for India at the Asia Cup

Advertisement

Asia Cup 2022: Pick Your Strongest Playing XI for India

Aisa Cup 2022: Who Should be India’s Openers for Asia Cup?

Advertisement

Aisa Cup 2022: Who Shpuld be India’s Openers for Asia Cup?

Kohli is expected to make a direct entry at number 3 but it will be interesting to see who will bat in the middle order alongside him. Suryakumar will be a certainty in XI but his place in the line-up is yet not fixed with India embracing the fearless approach. If India continue with Rahul as the opener, Pant is expected to shift in the middle-order and start as wicketkeeper over Dinesh Karthik. It will be difficult for the Men in Blue to include both Pant and Karthik in XI after Kohli’s return.

Advertisement

Litmus Test of a Sorts For Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid in Asia Cup

Aisa Cup 2022: Who Should Bat at No.3, 4 and 5 for India?

Aisa Cup 2022: Who Should Bat at No.3, 4 and 5 for India?

All-rounders play a crucial role in the shortest format of the game and India have quality options in Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to fill in the spots. However, it will be a tricky decision for the team management to make a call regarding Jadeja’s place. If they exclude him and pick Karthik for the finisher’s role, it will leave India with only five bowling options (including Pandya).

Aisa Cup 2022: Who Should Bat at No.6 and 7 for India?

Aisa Cup 2022: Who Should Bat at No.6 and 7 for India?

Looking at the bowling options, India are expected to pick two pacers in the XI which give Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh an edge over Avesh Khan. While Pandya will act as the third pacer and looking at his recent form it’s the best bet for the Asian giants.

Aisa Cup 2022: Who Should be India’s Pacers?

Aisa Cup 2022: Who Should be India’s Pacers?

The tough job for the management and Rohit will be to decide the spinners in the XI.

Aisa Cup 2022: Who Should be India’s Spinners?

Aisa Cup 2022: Who Should be India’s Spinners?

It’s highly unlikely for India to play with three spinners in the starting line-up which will put Ravi Bishnoi against Ravichandran Ashwin for the spot to form a spin partnership with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pick your strongest playing XI for India at the Asia Cup

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here