'Cristianal Messi': Shadab Khan Introduces Babar Azam as Cricket's Ronaldo-Messi

Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan introduced skipper Babar Azam as ‘Cristianal Messi’. Khan gave this unique introduction of Azam to former Manchester United and Ajax legendary goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.

By saying, ‘Cristianal Messi’, Khan referred to football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He mentioned that Babar is similar to the duo in cricket.

ALSO READ: ‘Pakistan Would’ve Taken 50 Overs to Chase it’: Ex-Cricketer to Fans Who Mocked India Batters in 2nd ODI

In a video, Shadab can be seen replying to Van der Sar by pointing at Babar that ‘he’s Cristianal Messi of Cricket’. The video has gone viral on social media and here’s a look at how Khan introduced Azam

Advertisement

Pakistan team recently visited the Netherlands’ top-tier football club, Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax or AFC Ajax. Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan had went on a tour of the club, which has won the Dutch Eredivisie a record 36 times, in addition to four Champions League titles.

After, Babar’s introduction as the “mixture of both Messi and Ronaldo", he then gave the former Manchester United keeper a batting tutorial. Further, when van der Sar got to know that Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was not part of the players visiting the club, he joked that he could take up that responsibility for the team.

The CEO of AFC Ajax was presented with a commemorative bat by Pakistan team manager Mansoor. The bat was signed by the Pakistan contingent, which would be kept at the headquarters. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared glimpses of the team’s visit to the football club’s headquarters.

Advertisement

The captains of the Pakistan team and Ajax swapped signed jerseys before posing with them.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022: Injury to Shaheen Shah Afridi Could Open the Door for Hasan Ali to Return to Pakistan

Pakistan team is currently touring Netherlands to compete in a three-match ODI series. Pakistan have already taken a 2-0 lead in the game and have sealed the series but they will be seen in action in the third match on Sunday, August 21. After that, the Pakistan team will be seen in action in the Asia Cup.

Advertisement

Pakistan will lock horns with India on August 28, 2021. Although, Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup squad with knee injury, there are speculations that Hasan Ali might return to the team.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here