Crowd Goes Berserk As Virat Kohli Enters the Field During the Second Practice Game Against Western Australia

Although Virat Kohli may be one of the popular faces of the Indian cricket team, he was rested for the second game running against Western Australia in the T20 World Cup practice match. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli were not part of the playing XI in this match being played at WACA stadium situated in Perth where KL Rahul was named the skipper.

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Astonishing Six During Practice Match Against Western Australia

Earlier crowd had gathered to get a glimpse of Virat Kohli with WACA seeing a lot of Indian supporters. However, fans were disappointed to know that Kohli wasn’t playing. Nevertheless, the former India captain came to the field and was welcomed with huge roar, especially when the ball went his way.

Advertisement

Rumors were spreading that Virat is missing out on the matches against Western Australia because of some injury but he shut down all those rumors with his active performance on the field.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur, Mohammed Rizwan Win ICC Player of the Month Awards for September

Earlier Men in Blue had won the toss and opted to bowl. The hosts managed to post 168 runs on the board, riding on the half-centuries from Short and Hobson.

Although India would be hoping to win this one, they can take inspiration from last match.

Suryakumar Yadav continued his good form as the Indian team had a fine outing against Western Australia Cricket Association XI, beating the hosts by 13 runs in its first practice game ahead of the T20 World Cup, here on Monday.

The Indian team, which has been training at the WACA for the past three days, wanted to get used to the pace and bounce of the track as the visitors scored 158 for six in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply, WACA XI managed only 145 in their 20 overs.

Advertisement

Instead of skipper Rohit Sharma’s regular opening partner KL Rahul, it was Rishabh Pant, who opened the innings for the visitors.

But it was Suryakumar, whose 35-ball 52 was the highlight of the Indian innings as a few hundred fans enjoyed his free-flowing strokeplay.

Advertisement

He hit three fours and as many sixes during his knock and not for once did the pace and bounce of the track looked like troubling the world No. 2 ranked T20I batter.

The other man, who made a significant contribution, was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who scored a quickfire 29 off 20 balls. Deepak Hooda also chipped in with 22 off 14 balls as India scored 39 for two in the Powerplay.

(With Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here