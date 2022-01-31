CRPF Man’s Son is India’s Hero in U-19 World Cup; Ravi Kumar Played for Howrah Union, Ballygunge United

A CRPF personnel’s son Ravi Kumar has emerged as the new hero from the U-19 World Cup being played in West Indies. Ravi, a left-arm seamer >took three wickets for 14 runs to set up India’s five-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Saturday.

Ravi Kumar once came in Kolkata for the trial of under-16 Bengal team in 2019. But he was not cleared the bone age assessment management test that time. Ravi Kumar joined the second division club Ballygunge United this year. Used to play for Howrah Union club before. Although he was born in Kolkata, he later returned to Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. But coach Arvind Bharadwaj saw the boy’s talent and advised the Ravi’s family to take him back to Kolkata.

Former cricketer and selector Devang Gandhi was amazed with the talent of the young boy. Devang Gandhi’s contribution in bringing up Ravi Kumar is undeniable. The Kanchenjunga Warriors team finally got the award for the best performance in the T20 league organized by Cricket Association Of Bengal. Ravi, the son of a CRPF jawan, never looked back from that time.

Assistant bowling coach Jayanta Ghosh Dastidar worked hard with this left-arm pacer. Even Ravi’s teammate Debapratim Haldar was considered for much more talented in the Vinoo Mankad tournament. But Devang spoke to officials and gave Ravi a place in India’s Under-19 Challengers squad. Now it is clear that the decision was correct.

The story of Ravi was one that nearly did not happen. His mother was worried about her son playing cricket all the time, and wanted him to focus on academics and earn a degree. Man Of The Match Ravi told after the match on Saturday, "Putting the ball in the right line and create pressure on the opponent, that was my simple plan.’

However, Ravi Kumar is ready to give his best with the ball once again. Swing and movement is the real weapon of Ravi than speed. That’s what he want to do against the Australians.

India youngster Ravi Kumar was also seen emulating the ‘Siu’ celebration after picking up a wicket against Bangladesh in the quarter-final of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup. The paceman reduced the opposition to 14 for three to help India get off to an impressive start in the contest at Antigua.

