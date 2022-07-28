CRS vs ALB Dream11 Prediction For ECS T10 Italy 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, Cricket Stars vs Albano, July 28, 4 PM IST

CRS vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s CRS vs ALB ECS T10 Italy 2022 match between Cricket Stars vs Albano: In an intriguing matchup, the Cricket Stars will take on Albano in the ECS T10 Italy 2022 on Thursday, July 28. The match will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground at 4:00 pm IST.

Both the sides have been quite disappointing in the tournament so far. CRS are currently in the fourth position on the points table while Albano is struggling at the bottom.

CRS faced a defeat in their previous encounter against Roma Cricket Club by 4 wickets. Star players like Rajhmani Sandhu and Lovepreet Singh were outstanding in the Bologna T10 league but have not replicated their stellar performances in this tournament. The Big guns need to fire for CRS if they have to transform their dismal run of form.

Albano has lost five matches in the league, their only win coming against RCC. Skipper Irfan Shaikh and the coaching staff really need to get back to the drawing board and find a solution for their poor performances. The batters have failed to occupy the crease while bowlers have leaked runs in the crucial overs.

Both sides will be hoping to secure a much-needed win in the fifteenth match of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Cricket Stars vs Albano; here is everything you need to know:

CRS vs ALB Telecast

The ECS T10 Italy 2022 match between Cricket Stars and Albano will not be telecast in India.

CRS vs ALB Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Italy 2022 match between Cricket Stars and Albano will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CRS vs ALB Match Details

The CRS vs ALB match will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome, Italy on Thursday, July 28 at 4:00 pm IST.

CRS vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nalain Haider

Vice-Captain: Lovepreet Singh

Suggested Playing XI for CRS vs ALB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Hardeep Singh-I, Nasir Ramzan

Batters: Abdul Rehman, Irfan Shaikh, Lovepreet Singh

Allrounders: Nalain Haider, Monu Lal, Jorawar Singh

Bowlers: Jasdeep Singh, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan

Cricket Stars vs Albano Possible XIs

Cricket Stars Predicted Line-up: Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider

Albano Predicted Line-up: Hardeep Singh-I (wk), Irfan Shaikh (c), Vijay Kumar, Anmol Singh, Ajay Kumar, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Monu Lal, Jaspal Ram, Parveen Kumar, Jasdeep Singh

