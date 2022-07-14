CRS vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Cricket Stars vs Lucca Cricket Club, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's CRS vs LCC ECS T10 Bologna 2022 T20I match, July 14, 8:00 pm IST

CRS vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s CRS vs LCC ECS T10 Bologna 2022 match between Cricket Stars vs Lucca Cricket Club: Cricket Stars (CRS) will meet Lucca CC (LCC) in the 17th game of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022. The crucial encounter will take place on Thursday, July 14 at the Oval Rastignano Stadium in Bologna.

Cricket Stars emerged victorious in their last match against Padova CC by 9 wickets. A terrific effort from pacer Sukhpal Singh who bagged 3 crucial wickets helped to bowl out Padova for just 72 runs. Chasing a modest total, Openers Rajmani Sandhu (35 of 23) and Abdul Rehman (25 of 19) guided CRS to an easy victory. Skipper Lovepreet Singh will be hoping to bag another win on Thursday.

Lucca CC also secured a dominating win over Royal Padova Cricket Club in their previous encounter. Batter Yasintha Dias was in sublime touch and smashed an unbeaten knock of 40 runs off 33 deliveries. LCC posted a mammoth total of 121 runs in their stipulated 10 overs. The bowlers were spot on with their line and length and restricted Padova to a score of 52 runs. The massive victory has now pushed them to the second position in the points table.

Both the teams will be trying to replicate their winning performances as they take on each other on Thursday. It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top.

Ahead of the match between Cricket Stars vs Lucca Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

CRS vs LCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Bologna 2022 match between Cricket Stars and Lucca Cricket Club will not be telecast in India.

CRS vs LCC Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bologna 2022 match between Cricket Stars and Lucca Cricket Club will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CRS vs LCC Match Details

The CRS vs LCC match will be played at the Oval Rastignano Stadium in Bologna on Thursday, July 14 at 8:00 pm IST.

CRS vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yasintha Dias

Vice-Captain: Abdul Rehman

Suggested Playing XI for CRS vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nasir Ramzan, Tharidu Wijesinghe

Batsmen: Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh, Abdul Rehman

All-rounders: Deependra Shekhawat, Yasintha Dias, Shalika Asanka

Bowlers: Haseeb Khan, Dananjaya Samara, Gayan Lakshitha

Cricket Stars vs Lucca Cricket Club Possible Starting XI:

Cricket Stars Predicted Line-up: Lovepreet Singh (c), Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider

Lucca Cricket Club Predicted Line-up: Thisara Fernando (c), Shalika Asanka, Yasintha Dias, Tharidu Wijesinghe (wk), Asitha Liyanage, Pradeep Kumara, Gayan Lakshitha, Piumala Gayantha, Madusha Dilmin, Muditha Wijesinghe, Dananjaya Samara

