CRU vs ACSC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Trinidad T20 2022 , May 6, 12:30 AM IST

CRU vs ACSC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Clarke Road United and Alescon Comets SC: Clarke Road United and Alescon Comets SC will kickstart the Trinidad T20 2022 league on Friday. The National Cricket Centre in Couva will play host for both sides on May 06.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Clarke Road United have picked a solid squad for the league. They have made a balanced side with the perfect blend of experience and youth. Nicholas Sookdeosingh and Vikash Mohan are expected to lead the batting unit while the mainstay bowlers for the team are Kerwin Sirju and Nicholas Ali.

Alescon Comets SC are the underdogs in the Trinidad T20 2022. The team has picked talented players but almost all their players are relatively young. Some of the key players for Alescon Comets SC are Denzil Antoine, Rodney Sieunarine, and Justin Manick.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Clarke Road United and Alescon Comets SC, here is everything you need to know:

CRU vs ACSC Telecast

Clarke Road United vs Alescon Comets SC game will not be telecast in India

CRU vs ACSC Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CRU vs ACSC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the National Cricket Centre, Couva at 12:30 AM IST on May 06, Friday.

CRU vs ACSC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rodney Sieunarine

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Ali

Suggested Playing XI for CRU vs ACSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kristian Dookree

Batters: Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vikash Mohan, Denzil Antoine, Rodney Sieunarine

All-rounders: Justin Manick, Rayad Mohammad

Advertisement

Bowlers: Kerwin Sirju, Saif Mohammad, Nicholas Ali, Samuel Roopnarine

CRU vs ACSC Probable XIs

Clarke Road United: Vanir Maharaj, Rayad Mohammad, Clevon Kalawan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vikash Mohan, Sean Siloch, Dejourn Charles, Justin Gangoo, Samuel Roopnarine, Nicholas Ali, Kerwin Sirju

Alescon Comets SC: Rodney Sieunarine, Shatrughan Rambaran, Kristian Dookree, Sanjay Jawahir, Denzil Antoine, Reeval Ramnarine, Justin Manick, Rajeev Yuvraj Ramnarine, Rakesh Seecharan, Saif Mohammad, Lyndell Nelson

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here