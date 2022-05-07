CRU vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Clarke Road United and Central Sports: Clarke Road United and Central Sports will be playing against each on Saturday in the Trinidad T20 2022. National Cricket Centre in Couva will conduct the match between the two teams on May 07 from 08:30 PM IST.

Both the Group A teams will be high on confidence on Saturday. Clarke Road United and Central Sports made a dream start to the T20 league by scoring a victory in their respective opening games.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Clarke Road United defeated Alescon Comets SC by eight wickets. Nicholas Sookdeosingh and Vikas Mohan won the match for their team as they hammered 40 and 56 runs respectively. The brilliant batting performance helped Clarke Road in completing the target of 120 within 13.3 overs.

Coming to Central Sports, they handed a defeat to Profilbau Victoria United by nine wickets in their first match. Rayad Emrit picked three wickets in the first innings as PVU scored only 88 runs. Chasing the total was like a cakewalk for Central Sports as Lendl Simmons slammed 60 runs off just 28 balls.

Ahead of the match between Clarke Road United and Central Sports, here is everything you need to know:

CRU vs CS Telecast

Clarke Road United vs Central Sports game will not be telecast in India

CRU vs CS Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CRU vs CS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the National Cricket Centre, Couva at 08:30 PM IST on May 7, Saturday.

CRU vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Rayad Emrit

Vice-Captain - Lendl Simmons

Suggested Playing XI for CRU vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Danielle Williams

Batters: Dejourn Charles, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Sookdeosingh

All-rounders: Imran Khan, Rayad Emrit, Vikas Mohan

Bowlers: Anderson Mahase, Kerwyn Sirju, Kristopher Ramsaran, Samuel Roopnarine

CRU vs CS Probable XIs:

Clarke Road United: Rayad Mohammed, Yannick Ottley, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Joshua James, Kerwyn Sirju, Tariq Mohammed, Sean Siloch, Samuel Roopnarine, Nicholas Ali, Vikash Mohan, Dejourn Charles

Central Sports: Jahron Alfred, Lendl Simmons, Rayad Emrit, Ryan Austin, Kjorn Ottley(c), Ricky Jaipaul, Anderson Mahase, Brandon Ramdial, Daniel Williams(wk), Imran Khan, Kristopher Ramsaran

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here