CS vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ford Trophy 2021/22 match between Central Stags and Auckland Aces: In the final of the Ford Trophy 2021-22, Central Stags will lock horns with Auckland Aces. The match will be hosted at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland at 3:30 AM IST on February 26, Saturday. The two teams have played against each other twice in the 50-over league.

Central Stags won the first game by a massive 113 runs while Auckland secured a victory in their second fixture by three wickets. Auckland finished second in the points table with six victories and three losses.

The team is on a four-match winning streak due to an exceptional batting performance by the franchise. Coming to Central Stags, they are atop the standings with five victories, one loss, and four abandoned games. For Stags, the bowlers ruled the show.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Central Stags and Auckland Aces; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs AA Telecast

CS vs AA match will not telecast in India.

CS vs AA Live Streaming

The Central Stags vs Auckland Aces game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CS vs AA Match Details

The Central Stags vs Auckland Aces contest will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland at 3:30 AM IST on February 26, Saturday.

CS vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tom Bruce

Vice-Captain- George Worker

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips

Advertisement

Batters: Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, George Worker, Tom Bruce

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson

Bowlers: Adam Milne, William Somerville, Simon Keene

CS vs AA Probable XIs:

Central Stags: Seth Rance, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Joey Field, Jeydon Lennox, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson

Auckland Aces: William Somerville, Martin Guptill, George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jock Mckenzie, Adithya Ashok, Lockie Ferguson, Simon Keene, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here