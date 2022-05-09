CS vs ACSC Dream11 Team Prediction: Central Sports vs Alescon Comets SC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Trinidad T20 2022 CS vs ACSC match, May 9, National Cricket Centre, Couva, Trinidad, West Indies 8:30 pm IST

CS vs ACSC Dream11 Team Prediction: Central Sports vs Alescon Comets SC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Trinidad T20 2022 CS vs ACSC match, May 9, 8:30 pm IST

CS vs ACSC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Central Sports vs Alescon Comets SC:

Central Sports are all set to take on Alescon Comets SC in the ninth game of the ongoing Trinidad T20 2022 tournament. The match is scheduled to be played at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, Trinidad, in West Indies.

Central Sports come into the fixture after registering a five-wicket win against Clarke Road United in their last match.

On the other hand, Alescon Comets SC had to suffer a 30-run defeat against Profilbau Victoria United in their previous match of the tournament.

Central Sports have till now played two matches in the tournament and they are unbeaten till now. With four points from two matches, Central Sports occupy the top spot in Group A. Alescon Comets SC although could not start their Trinidad T20 2022 tournament on a promising note as they conceded two defeats in their first two matches. Alescon Comets SC currently find themselves at fifth spot on the Group A points table.

Ahead of the match between Central Sports vs Alescon Comets SC; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs ACSC Telecast

Central Sports vs Alescon Comets SC game will not be telecast in India.

CS vs ACSC Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 tournament will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CS vs ACSC Match Details

The CS vs ACSC match will be played at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, Trinidad, in West Indies on Monday, May 9, at 8:30 pm IST.

CS vs ACSC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lendl Simmons

Vice-Captain: Rayad Emrit

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs ACSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Daniel Williams, Sanjay Jawahir

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Lyndell Nelson, Denzil Antoine

All-rounders: Anderson Mahase, Keiron John, Ricky Jaipaul

Bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Shatrughan Rambaran, Imran Khan

Central Sports vs Alescon Comets SC Possible Starting XI:

Central Sports Predicted Starting Line-up: Lendl Simmons, Daniel Williams (wicketkeeper), Kjorn Ottley (captain), Aaron Alfred, Imran Khan, Anderson Mahase, Jahron Alfred, Rayad Emrit, Marlon Richards, Ricky Jaipaul, Kristopher Ramsaran

Alescon Comets SC Predicted Starting Line-up: Denzil Antoine, Nadim Mohammed, Wendel George, Shatrughan Rambaran (captain), Sanjay Jawahir (wicketkeeper), Lyndell Nelson, Keiron John, Jabari Mills, Justin Manick, Danny Ramjit Singh, Saif Mohammed

