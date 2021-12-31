>CS vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings: Central Stags will lock horns with Canterbury Kings in the 18th match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. Pukekura Park in New Plymouth will host the game at 07:10 am IST on December 31, Friday. The two teams will have a go at each other for the second time in the tournament on Friday.

The match resulted in Canterbury securing a win by 47 runs. Batting in the first innings, Canterbury posted 172 runs on the scoreboard. Cole McConchie led the attack with the ball as he hammered 84 runs off 54 deliveries. Chasing the total, Central Stags were restricted at 125 runs. Playing the Friday contest, Central Stags will hope to avenge their previous loss.

Overall, Canterbury have won three matches out of five league games. They are currently second in the points table. They defeated Otago Volts in their last match by 36 runs. Central Stags also have the same points as Canterbury, however, due to low net run rate, the team is placed third. Stags are coming after a loss in their last encounter against Auckland by four wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings; here is everything you need to know:

>CS vs CTB Telecast

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings game will not be telecast in India

>CS vs CTB Live Streaming

The CS vs CTB encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CS vs CTB Match Details

The CS vs CTB match will be hosted at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 7:10 am IST on December 31, Friday.

>CS vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Josh Clarkson

>Vice-Captain: Chad Bowes

>Suggested Playing XI for CS vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Cam Fletcher, Dane Cleaver

>Batters: Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls

>Allrounders: Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie

>Bowlers: Seth Rance, Ed Nuttall, Blair Tickner

>CS vs CTB Probable XIs

>Central Stags: Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Joey Field, Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Ben Smith, Seth Rance, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard

>Canterbury Kings: Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk)

