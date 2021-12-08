CS vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Lanka Premier League 2021 match, December 08, 03:00 PM IST

>CS vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Colombo Stars and Dambulla Giants: Colombo Stars will be going up against Dambulla Giants in the sixth match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The fixture will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

Colombo Stars started off on an excellent note in the T20 Championship. The team thrashed Galle Gladiators by four wickets to secure two points. In the game, Colombo restricted the opposition to a below-par score of 116 and then easily chased the total within 17.3 overs. The bowlers ruled the show for Colombo as Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, and Akila Dananjaya ended up with two wickets each.

Dambulla Giants, on the other hand, have one victory and one loss under their belt. The franchise defeated Kandy Warriors in their first game by 20 runs courtesy of Philip Salt. However, Dambulla couldn’t continue the momentum and ended up losing their next match to Jaffna Kings by eight wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Colombo Stars and Dambulla Giants; here is everything you need to know:

>CS vs DG Telecast

The match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>CS vs DG Live Streaming

The Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>CS vs DG Match Details

The match between Colombo Stars and Dambulla Giants will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

>CS vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tom Banton

Vice-Captain:Phil Salt

>Suggested Playing XI for CS vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Phil Salt

Batters: Nuwanidu Fernando, Tom Banton, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya De Silva, David Wiese, Ramesh Mendis

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya

>CS vs DG Probable XIs:

>Colombo Stars: Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, David Wiese, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen Ul Haq, Akila Dananjaya

>Dambulla Giants: Dasun Shanaka (c), Najibullah Zadran, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Lahiru Udara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Marchant de Lange, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep

