CS vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Lanka Premier League 2021 match, December 11, 07:30 PM IST

>CS vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Colombo Stars and Dambulla Giants: Colombo Stars will be going up against Dambulla Giants in the 11th match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The fixture will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

Colombo Stars have lost track after a promising start to the competition. Stars looked in fine form in their first match as they defeated Galle Gladiators by four wickets. However, the team has failed to deliver a similar performance since then. Colombo have lost their last two games against Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings. Stars need to reform their plans and make a comeback.

Dambulla Giants, on the other hand, have two victories, one loss, and one abandoned match to their name. The team’s only loss in the competition came against Jaffna Kings by eight wickets. Giants’ last victory against Colombo by 18 runs will give them a lot of confidence to perform well on Saturday.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Colombo Stars and Dambulla Giants; here is everything you need to know:

>CS vs DG Telecast

The CS vs DG match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>CS vs DG Live Streaming

The Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>CS vs DG Match Details

The match between Colombo Stars and Dambulla Giants will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

>CS vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Phil Salt

Vice-Captain- Dushmantha Chameera

>Suggested Playing XI for CS vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Tom Banton, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: David Wiese, Dhananjaya De Silva, Ramesh Mendis

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

>CS vs DG Probable XIs:

Colombo Stars: Dhananjaya De Silva, David Wiese, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen Ul Haq, Akila Dananjaya, Pathum Nissanka

Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Najibullah Zadran, Phil Salt, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Marchant de Lange, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here