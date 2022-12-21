Home » Cricket Home » News » CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, LPL 2022, December 21, 7:30 PM IST

CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, LPL 2022, December 21, 7:30 PM IST

Check here CS vs GG Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators. Also, check the schedule of the Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators match

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 15:11 IST

Colombo

Check here CS vs GG dream11 prediction for today. (AFP Photo)
Check here CS vs GG dream11 prediction for today. (AFP Photo)

CS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2022 match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators: Colombo Stars will be locking horns with Galle Gladiators in the Eliminator match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. Both teams failed to perform well in the league round. Colombo Stars finished in third place in the standings.

They collected six points with the help of three wins and five losses. The Stars are on a two-match losing streak. They were defeated by Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings in their last two league matches by nine and eight wickets, respectively.

Galle Gladiators, on the other hand, lost six out of the eight league games. With four points, the team finished second-last in the points tally. Gladiators will be the underdogs in the Wednesday game as they have lost their last four matches.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators, here is everything you need to know:

RELATED NEWS

CS vs GG Telecast

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

CS vs GG Live Streaming

Lanka Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

CS vs GG Match Details

CS vs GG match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 7:30 PM IST on December 21, Wednesday.

CS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Benny Howell

Vice-Captain - Charith Asalanka

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis

Advertisement

Batters: Nuwanidu Fernando, Thanuka Dabare, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Benny Howell, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Nuwan Thushara, Wahab Riaz, Kasun Rajitha, Dominic Drakes

CS vs GG Probable XIs

Colombo Stars: Benny Howell, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dominic Drakes, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Matthews, Mohammad Nabi

Galle Gladiators: Nuwan Pradeep, Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Oshada Fernando, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan (wk), Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

first published: December 21, 2022, 15:11 IST
last updated: December 21, 2022, 15:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora Among Stars Who Gave The Sexiest Swimwear Looks In 2022

+12PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan Turns Six: Here's A Roundup Of The Star Kid's Most Adorable And Cutest Pictures