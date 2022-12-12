CS vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2022 match between Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings: Colombo Stars will be bidding for redemption as they fight a battle against Jaffna Kings. The two teams have experienced contrasting performances in the tournament so far. Stars are reeling at the second-last place in the points table. They have won only one out of three league matches.

Colombo Stars are coming into the Monday match after suffering a 25-run loss against Galle Gladiators. The batters let the team down as they scored only 149 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Colombo bowlers also need to get back into the rhythm. Playing against Gladiators, they had conceded 174 runs in the first innings.

Speaking of Jaffna Kings, they have done extremely well in the competition. The team is second in the standings with three victories and one loss. Jaffna will walk into the match as a favourite. They hammered Dambulla Aura by 51 runs by convincingly chasing 240 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings, here is everything you need to know:

CS vs JK Telecast

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

CS vs JK Live Streaming

Lanka Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

CS vs JK Match Details

CS vs JK match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 07:30 PM IST on December 12, Monday.

CS vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ravi Bopara

Vice-Captain - Dhananjaya de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Ashan Randika, Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Mathews

Bowlers: Mahesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Karim Janat

CS vs JK Probable XIs:

Colombo Stars: Seekkuge Prasanna, Romario Shepherd, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dominic Drakes, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Angelo Mathews (C), Nishan Madushka, Karim Janat, Suranga Lakmal

Jaffna Kings: Maheesh Theekshana, Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c)

