>CS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Central Smashers and KL Stars: Central Smashers will face KL Stars in the upcoming match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host the high-profile game at 02:30 PM IST on December 19, Sunday.

Central Smashers started their campaign on a dream note as they outclassed SFI Panters Euro by nine runs. Smashers were outstanding with the ball and they defended 89 runs in their allotted ten overs. However, since then, the team hasn’t played a full match as their next two games against Tamco Warriors and Southern Hitters were cancelled due to rain.

KL Stars also have two abandoned matches to their name from three league matches. However, unline Central Smashers, KL Stars lost their first game to Northern Strikers by 23 runs. Playing the Sunday encounter, both the teams will hope to get a full game of cricket.

Ahead of the match between Central Smashers and KL Stars; here is everything you need to know:

>CS vs KLS Telecast

CS vs KLS match will be not be telecast in India.

>CS vs KLS Live Streaming

The Central Smashers vs KL Stars game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>CS vs KLS Match Details

The Central Smashers vs KL Stars contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 02:30 PM IST on December 19, Sunday.

>CS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Fitri Sham

>Vice-Captain: Norwira Zazmie

>Suggested Playing XI for CS vs KLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Ammar Hazalan, AR Any

>Batters: Chandan Kumar, Saifullah Malik, Norwira Zazmie

>Allrounders: Jerin Raj, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Fitri Sham

>Bowlers: Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Tanveer Khan

>CS vs KLS Probable XIs

>Central Smashers: Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zianal, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ajeb Khan, Ahmad Faiz (c), Fitri Sham, Ammar Hazalan (wk), Saifullah Malik, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani

>KL Stars: Jerin Raj, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, AR Any, Rahul Agrawal, Shoaib Makani, Tanveer Khan, Peter Isaac, Chandan Kumar, Nilesh Pagare

