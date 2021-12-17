Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Dream11, CS vs KW Dream11 Latest Update, CS vs KW Dream11 Win, CS vs KW Dream11 App, CS vs KW Dream11 2021, CS vs KW Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, CS vs KW Dream11 Live Streaming

CS vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Colombo Stars and Kandy Warriors:

Colombo Stars will face Kandy Warriors in the 20th match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The fixture will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 7:30 pm IST on December 17, Friday. It is a must-win match for both teams as the team winning the contest will proceed further in the tournament.

Colombo Stars have experienced a rollercoaster ride in the competition so far. The team failed to live up to the expectations for a major portion of the tournament. They have won just three of seven league matches to occupy the second-last place in the points table. Colombo will have the last opportunity on Friday to redeem themselves and proceed further in the league.

Kandy Warriors aren’t doing great either. They have lost as many as five of seven league matches. Though they are languishing at the bottom, a victory in the game against Colombo can help them qualify for the playoff. The franchise will take a lot of confidence from their last victory against the Dambulla Giants by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Colombo Stars and Kandy Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>CS vs KW Telecast

>The CS vs KW match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

>CS vs KW Live Streaming

>The Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

>CS vs KW Match Details

>The match between Colombo Stars and Kandy Warriors will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 7:30 pm IST on December 17, Friday.

>CS vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Ahmed Shehzad

>Vice-Captain- Dinesh Chandimal

>Suggested Playing XI for CS vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal

>Batters: Angelo Mathews, Ahmed Shehzad, Charith Asalanka

>All-rounders: Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis

>Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Naveen Ul Haq, Sachindu Colombage

>CS vs KW Probable XIs:

>Colombo Stars: Tom Banton, Seekkuge Prasanna, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen Ul Haq, Ravi Rampaul

>Kandy Warriors: Angelo Perera (c), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Ahmed Shehzad, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores (wk), Ravi Bopara, Sachindu Colombage, Binura Fernando, Shiraz Ahmed, Nimesh Vimukthi

