CS vs NB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Ford Trophy 2021/22 match, January 6, 3:30 am IST

>CS vs NB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ford Trophy 2021/22 match between Central Stags and Northern Brave: Central Stags will go up against Northern Brave in the 10th match of the Ford Trophy 2021/22. The match will be conducted at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 3:30 am IST on January 6, Thursday.

Central Stags were up against Northern Knights in their first match of the tournament. However, rain played spoilsport in the game as the match was abandoned without a toss. Stags will hope for a full game on Thursday to start their campaign in 2022 with a victory.

Northern Brave, on the other hand, have featured in a total of three matches. Brave’s first game against Canterbury saw them recording a defeat by seven wickets. The team was hoping for a comeback but their last two games against Canterbury and Central District were washed out.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Central Stags and Northern Brave; here is everything you need to know:

>CS vs NB Telecast

The CS vs NB match will not be telecasted in India.

>CS vs NB Live Streaming

The Central Stags vs Northern Brave game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CS vs NB Match Details

The Central Stags vs Northern Brave contest will be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 3:30 am IST on January 6, Thursday.

>CS vs NB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jeet Raval

Vice-Captain- Dane Cleaver

>Suggested Playing XI for CS vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver

Advertisement

Batters: Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn

>CS vs NB Probable XIs:

Central Stags: Doug Bracewell, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Adam Milne

Northern Brave: Brett Randell, Colin de Grandhomme, Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here