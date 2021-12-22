>CS vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Central Smashers and Northern Strikers: The Central Smashers will battle it out against Northern Warriors in the 15th match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021. The promising game of cricket will be conducted at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, December 22 at 04:30 PM IST.

Both sides won their previous games and will aim to continue their winning momentum further in the tournament. The Smashers have won one game in the league so far. However, three of their games were abandoned. Northern Strikers on the other hand are placed at the top of the points table with two wins from three games.

Ahead of the match between Central Smashers and Northern Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

>CS vs NS Telecast

CS vs NS match will be not be telecast in India.

>CS vs NS Live Streaming

The Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>CS vs NS Match Details

The Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, December 22 at 04:30 PM.

>CS vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ajeb Khan

bFitri Sham

>Suggested Playing XI for CS vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Ainool Haqqiem, Ammar Hazalan

>Batters: Muhammad Gulraiz, Ahmad Faiz, Aminuddin Ramly

>Allrounders: Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Virandeep Singh, Fitri Sham

>Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Ajeb Khan

>CS vs NS Probable XIs

>Central Smashers: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ajeb Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Fitri Sham, Ammar Hazalan, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Saifullah Malik , Norwira Zazmie , Harinderjit Singh Sekhon , Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar , Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal

>Northern Warriors: Virandeep Singh (C), Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Aminuddin Ramly, Arjoon Thillainathan, Muhammad Gulraiz, Roshan Singh, Niroshan de Silva, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Aimal Khan, Wahib Zada

