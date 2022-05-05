CS vs PVU Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Trinidad T20 2022 , May 5, 8:30 PM IST

CS vs PVU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Central Sports and Profilbau Victoria United: The 2022 edition of Jamaica’s domestic tournament, Trinidad T20, will go on floors on May 05, Thursday. A total of eight teams are participating in the event and the final is scheduled for May 15.

Alescon Comets SC, Central Sports, Powergen Penal SC, Profilbau Victoria United, QPC, QPCC, Clarke Road United, and Preysal SC are the eight participating teams in the competition. In the curtain-raiser of the T20 Championship, Central Sports will have a go at the Profilbau Victoria United.

Central Sports have a lot of experience on their team. They have drafted senior players like Lendl Simmons and Rayad Emrit. Profilbau Victoria United, on the other hand, have a relatively younger squad. The team will be relying on players like Marcelle Jones and Sherwin Ganga to take them home on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Central Sports and Profilbau Victoria United, here is everything you need to know:

CS vs PVU Telecast

Central Sports vs Profilbau Victoria United game will not be telecast in India

CS vs PVU Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CS vs PVU Match Details

The match will be hosted at the National Cricket Centre, Couva at 08:30 PM IST on May 05, Thursday.

CS vs PVU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lendl Simmons

Vice-Captain: Mahindra Ramsumair

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs PVU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Aaron Alfred, Eton Bhal

Batters: Lendl Simmons, Keegan Simmons, Kyle Roopchand

All-rounders: Rayad Emrit, Marlon Richards

Bowlers: Gregory Nandlal, Kristopher Ramsaran, Imran Khan, Mahindra Ramsumair

CS vs PVU Probable XIs

Central Sports: Kristopher Ramsaran, Imran Khan, Aaron Alfred, Daniel Williams, Lendl Simmons, Keagan Simmons, Jahron Alfred, Ryan Austin, Ricky Jaipaul, Rayad Emrit, Marlon Richards

Profilbau Victoria United: Brandon Boodoo, Aaron Nanan, Mahindra Ramsumair, Eton Bhal, Marcelle Jones, Gregory Nandlal, Jovan Ali, Damion Joachim, Ramesh Brijlal, Kyle Roopchand, Khemraj Arjoonsingh

