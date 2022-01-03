CS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match, January 03, 4:30 PM IST

>CS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Central Smashers and Tamco Warriors: Central Smashers will go up against Tamco Warriors in the first semi-final match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host the high-profile game at 4:30 PM IST on January 03, Monday.

Central Smashers were arguably the best team of the T10 Championship. They won as many as four matches while their one game was washed out due to rain. The team defeated KL Stars in their last league match by 58 runs. The team will aim to continue their undefeated ride on Monday to take a step closer to winning the title.

Tamco Warriors, on the other hand, failed to make an impact in the tournament. They were successful in winning just one league match while losing two matches. Warriors concluded their league stage with an abandoned match against SFI Panters Euro. The team finished fourth in the points table to qualify for the semi-final.

>Ahead of the match between Central Smashers and Tamco Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>CS vs TW Telecast

CS vs TW match will be not be telecasted in India.

>CS vs TW Live Streaming

The Central Smashers vs Tamco Warriors game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>CS vs TW Match Details

The Central Smashers vs Tamco Warriors contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 4:30 PM IST on January 03, Monday.

>CS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Zubaidi Zulkifle

Vice-Captain- Ajeb Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for CS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kazi Nazmul Islam

Batters: Md Shahidur Rahman, Anil Kumar, Zubaidi Zulkifle

All-rounders: Ajeb Khan, Suharril Fetri, Saleh Shadman, Fitri Sham

Bowlers: Md Lutfur Rahman, Md Sulaiman, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani

>CS vs TW Probable XIs:

>Central Smashers: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Tajri, Ajeb Khan, Ammar Hazalan, Ammar Uzair Fikri, Muhammad Afif Harith, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Ahmad Faiz, Fitri Sham, Suharril Fetri, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal

>Tamco Warriors: Saleh Shadman, Md Sulaiman, Apurav Krishna Koyande, Md Shahidur Rahman, Michael Masih, Mohsin Zaman, Kazi Nazmul Islam, Anil Kumar Thakur, MD Ahad Hossian, Md Lutfur Rahman Pervej, Vinuja Janandith Galagedara

