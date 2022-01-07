>CS vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Central Stags and Wellington Firebirds: Central Stags will lock horns with Wellington Firebirds in the 21stth match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. Pukekura Park in New Plymouth will host the game at 06:10 am IST on January 08, Saturday.

Central Stags will aim for redemption on Saturday. The franchise needs to cause a turnaround to prolong its stay in the competition. Stags have lost as many as four matches while winning just three games. They are currently fourth in the table with 12 points to their name. Stags need to gain some momentum on Saturday as they have lost their last three matches in Super Smash.

Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, have done a decent job by winning three and losing as many matches. They have collected 12 points to sit at third place. Wellington picked pace in their recent games as they hammered Otago Volts by five and eight wickets respectively.

>Ahead of the match between Central Stags and Wellington Firebirds; here is everything you need to know:

>CS vs WF Telecast

Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds game will not be telecasted in India

>CS vs WF Live Streaming

The CS vs WF encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CS vs WF Match Details

The CS vs WF match will be hosted at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 06:10 am IST on January 08, Saturday.

>CS vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Josh Clarkson

Vice-Captain- Jimmy Neesham

>Suggested Playing XI for CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Michael Bracewell

All-rounders: Josh Clarkson, Jimmy Neesham, Logan Van Beek

Bowlers: Ben Sears, Seth Rance, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner

>CS vs WF Probable XIs:

Central Stags: Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ben Smith, Seth Rance, Joey Field, Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard

Wellington Firebirds: Jamie Gibson, Nathan Smith, Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Peter Younghusband, Logan Van Beek, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

