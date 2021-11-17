>CS vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2021 Eliminator 2 between Central Smashers vs Western Warriors: The Central Smashers (CS) will take on the Western Warriors (WW) in the Eliminator 2 match of the Malaysia T20 Super Series 2021 on Wednesday, November 17. The exciting encounter will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur and commences at 05:00 PM IST.

Both sides head into this penultimate contest on the back of contrasting results in their last respective matches. The Smashers lost against the Northern Strikers by 35-runs in the Qualifier match, while the Warriors defeated Southern Hitters by 42-runs in the Eliminator 1 game.

The Warriors have the momentum on their side and are the favourites to win this contest, however, second ranked Central Smashers will be keen to win this crucial game and book a spot in the semi-finals scheduled on Sunday.

>Ahead of the match between Central Smashers vs Western Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>CS vs WW Telecast

The Eliminator 2 match between Western Warriors vs Southern Hitters will not be telecast in India.

>CS vs WW Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CS vs WW Match Details

The Eliminator 2 fixture between the two sides will be played on Wednesday, November 17, at the Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST.

>CS vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Sharvin Muniandy

>Vice-Captain: Nazril Rahman

>Suggested Playing XI for CS vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Wan Muhammad

>Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Nazril Rahman, Muhammad Amir Azim

>Allrounders: Dhivendra Mogan, Akbar Ali, Sharvin Muniandy

>Bowlers: Arif Ullah, Haiqal Khair, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar

>CS vs WW Probable XIs

>Central Smashers: Norwira Zazmie, Nazril Rahman, Ahmad Faiz, Azman Ahmad, Ammar Hazalan, Ajeb Khan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Arif Ullah, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Akbar Ali

>Western Warriors: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Arief Yusof, Saifullah Malik, Muhammad Amir Azim, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendra Mogan, Faiz Nasir, Wan Muhammad, Rajkumar Rajendran, Haiqal Khair, Abdul Rashid Ahad

