>CS vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Super Series match between Central Smashers and Western Warriors: In the fifth match of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021, Central Smashers will be locking horns with Western Warriors. The match is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 2:30 pm IST on November 24, Wednesday.

After their first game was cancelled due to rain, Central Smashers delivered a terrific performance in their next match against Southern Hitters. The team completely outclassed the Hitters by 50 runs as they successfully defended a target of 120 runs in 10 overs. Smashers will now aim to maintain the same momentum for the rest of the tournament.

Western Warriors also started off on a good note as they defeated Southern Hitters by 55 runs. However, the team failed to keep up the good performance as in the next match they suffered a loss against Northern Strikers by 51 runs. Playing against Central Smashers, the Warriors will be hoping to rectify their mistakes and return back to winning ways.

Ahead of the match between Central Smashers and Western Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>CS vs WW Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Central Smashers vs Western Warriors match in India

>CS vs WW Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Central Smashers vs Western Warriors match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>CS vs WW Match Details

Central Smashers will be playing against Western Warriors at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 2:30 pm IST on November 24, Wednesday.

>CS vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ahmad Faiz

Vice-Captain- Muhammad Amir-Azim

>Suggested Playing XI for CS vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wan Muhammad

Batters: Amir Khan Malik, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle

All-rounders: Sharvin Muniandy, Aslam Khan Malik, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar

Bowlers: Abdul Rashid-Ahad, Muhammad Amir-Azim, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani

>CS vs WW Probable XIs:

Central Smashers: Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Faiz (c), Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Saifullah Malik, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ammar Hazalan (wk), Ajeb Khan, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal

Western Warriors: Abdul Rashid-Ahad, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Amir-Azim, Wan Muhammad, Harinderjit Singh-Sekhon, Aslam Khan Malik, Vijay Unni, Amir Khan Malik, Muhammad Nut Ainol, ASR Shah, Mohammad Haziq Aima

