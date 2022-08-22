CSA T20 League: CSK-Owned Johannesburg Franchise Announces First Five Signings

The Chennai Super Kings-owned Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK) franchise in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League has announced the signing of key players on Sunday, August 21.

The Johannesburg franchise officially unveiled the names of their five premier signings on their official Twitter handle. Former CSK star Faf Du Plessis, and England’s ace all-rounder Moeen Ali are notable acquisitions. Along with them, Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana, West Indies’ Romario Shepherd, and South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee will also feature in the CSK-owned franchise.

“The Fab 5 are set to enter the Bull Ring!" Johannesburg Super Kings wrote in the caption along with CSK’s trademark “Whistles For Joburg" hashtag.

Fans outpoured their excitement for Super King’s acquisitions, especially for the signing of Faf Du Plessis.

“Welcome back Faf, we missed you in Yellow" tweeted one fan, along with Du Plessis’s picture in a Chennai Super King’s jersey.

Another fan wrote “Once a super King always a super King."

“Faf is back in yellow and I can’t be happier," said another user.

Chennai Super Kings have again stood up with their mantra of retaining their core players. Moeen and Theekshana were part of the CSK squad for the 2022 edition of the IPL while Faf du Plessis was a vital cog of the franchise from 2018-2021.

According to the CSA T20 rules, each franchise may pick four players from the contracted list among which one would be a marquee player from South Africa. However, there can be no more than two players from the same country in the rest of the three contracted players to be signed.

Subsequently, Du Plessis is the franchise’s marquee player and the front runner to captain the side. Moeen Ali, Theekshana, and Shepherd are the other three contracted players acquired by Johannesburg Super Kings.

The franchise will be delighted to rope in Du Plessis after losing him to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 IPL auction. The Super Kings will now be looking to compile a well-balanced unit for the inaugural edition of the CSA T20 League that is expected to be launched in January 2023.

