CSG VS DD Dream11 Team Prediction For TNPL 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Batters, Bowlers, And Wicketkeeper, July 16, Coimbatore, 7:15 PM IST

CSG VS DD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSG VS DD Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 21 between Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons: In the 21st match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022, the Chepauk Super Gillies will be taking on the Dindigul Dragons at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The Super Gillies are currently in the third spot in the points table with 4 points. They have to keep on winning to qualify for the play-offs. Their last encounter turned out to be a thrilling match against Lyca Kovai Kings which they won by five wickets. Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev has been the standout player for CSG. He has scored 139 runs in just four matches in the TNPL.

Dindigul Dragons have not been entirely on the money in the tournament. They are currently at the 6th position in the points table. In the last encounter, they were defeated by Siechem Madurai Panthers by 7 wickets. The Dragons need to gain momentum and secure some wins if they have to keep their championship dreams alive.

The match will be an enthralling fixture and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

CSG VS DD Telecast

The match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

CSG VS DD Live Streaming

The match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

CSG VS DD Match Details

The CSG VS DD match will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, July 16 at 7:15 pm IST.

CSG VS DD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rajgopal Sathish

Vice-Captain: Andimani Pradeep

Suggested Playing XI for CSG VS DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mathan Kumar, K Mani Bharathi

Batters: Kaushik Gandhi, Rajendran Vivek, Andimani Pradeep

All-rounders: R Sonu Yadav, Rajgopal Sathish, Rajendran Vivek

Bowlers: R Alexander, M Silambarasan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Possible XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies Predicted Line-up: Mathan Kumar (wk), Kaushik Gandhi (c), Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, R Sonu Yadav, Rajgopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, M Siddharth, B Arun, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier

Dindigul Dragons Panthers Predicted Line-up: Hari Nishaanth(c), K Mani Bharathi(wk), Andimani Pradeep, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh, Diran VP, Karaparambil Monish

