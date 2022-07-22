CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, TNPL 2022, July 22, Salem, 7:15 PM IST

CSG VS ITT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSG VS ITT Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 25 between Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: In the 25th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022, the Chepauk Super Gillies will be taking on the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on Friday, July 22. The exciting encounter will be underway at 7:15 pm IST at the Salem Cricket Stadium.

The Super Gillies are on a roll after winning four matches on the trot. They are currently in the second spot in the points table with 8 points in their kitty. In their last encounter, CSG defeated a struggling Salem Spartan side by seven wickets. N Jagadeeshan and Manimarn Siddharth have been the best players in the squad.

The Tiruppur Tamizhans have also gained momentum in the business end of the tournament. They defeated Siechem Madurai Panthers by a massive margin of 53 runs in their most recent fixture. ITT has to keep winning if they have to make it to the tournament’s qualifiers. Skipper Srikkanth Anirudha and his side will look to continue their winning form in their next encounter against CSG.

The match will be an enthralling fixture and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans; here is everything you need to know:

CSG VS ITT Telecast

The match between Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

CSG VS ITT Live Streaming

The match between Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

CSG VS ITT Match Details

The CSG VS ITT match will be played at the Salem Cricket Stadium in Salem, Tamil Nadu on Friday, July 22 at 7:15 pm IST.

CSG VS ITT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harish Kumar

Vice-Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan

Suggested Playing XI for CSG VS ITT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan, Tushar Raheja

Batters: Kaushik Gandhi, S Aravind, S Radhakrishnan

All-rounders: Harish Kumar, M Mohammed, Maan Bafna

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Kumar

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Possible XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies Predicted Line-up: Kaushik Gandhi (c), Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Sonu Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Radhakrishnan, Harish Kumar, Manimaran Siddharth, Ramadoss Alexander, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Kumar

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Predicted Line-up: Srikkanth Anirudha (c), S Aravind, Ravi Rajkumar, P Francis Rokins, Maan Bafna, Tushar Raheja (wk), Suresh Kumar, M Mohammed, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, S Manigandan

