CSG VS LKK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSG VS LKK Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022, Match 16, July 12 at 7:15 pm IST

CSG VS LKK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSG VS LKK Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 16 between Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings: The 17th match of the TNPL 2022 will pit Chepauk Super Gillies against Lyca Kovai Kings on July 12 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The Super Gillies have won one of their three matches this season and are now sixth in the points table. The Super Gillies’ sole victory came in their last game against the Ruby Trichy Warriors when they defended 203 runs.

Lyca Kovai Kings have experienced both victory and defeat in equal proportions. They are currently holding a mid-table position in the league with two victories and two defeats. They first lost two consecutive matches before showing great zeal to come back and win their following two fixtures. J Suresh Kumar is the player to keep an eye on from LKK.

Expect an enthralling encounter when they meet on Tuesday night in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022.

Ahead of the match between Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings; here is everything you need to know:

CSG VS LKK Telecast

The match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

CSG VS LKK Live Streaming

The match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

CSG VS LKK Match Details

The CSG VS LKK match will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:15 pm IST.

CSG VS LKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shahrukh Khan

Vice-Captain: Kaushik Gandhi

Suggested Playing XI for CSG VS LKK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: J Suresh Kumar, Mathan Kumar

Batsmen: Kaushik Gandhi, Radhakrishnan, Ganga Sridhar Raju

All-rounders: Rajgopal Sathish, Shahrukh Khan, R Sonu Yadav

Bowlers: Sandeep Warrier, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, B Arun

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Possible Starting XI:

Chepauk Super Gillies Predicted Starting Line-up: Mathan Kumar (wk), Kaushik Gandhi (c), Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, R Sonu Yadav, Rajgopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, M Siddharth, B Arun, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier

Lyca Kovai Kings Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan (c), Shijit Chandran, Abhishek Tanwar, Balu Surya, R Divakar, U Mukilesh, S Ajith Ram, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh

