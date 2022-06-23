CSG vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction For Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 23, 7:15 PM IST

CSG vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings: Tamil Nadu’s premium T20 Championship, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022, is all set to get underway on June 23, Thursday, at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

A total of eight teams namely Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Salem Spartans, Siechem Madurai Panthers, Lyca Kovai Kings, and Nellai Royal Kings will be fighting against each other for the coveted trophy. A total of 32 games will be conducted in the round-robin format. The final of TNPL 2022 is scheduled for July 31.

In the curtain-raiser of the T20 extravaganza, the defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies will take on Nellai Royal Kings. Chepauk will hope to win their fourth title this year as they previously lifted the trophy in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kaushik Gandhi, and N Jagadeesan are the players to watch out for from the CSG camp. On the other hand, Nellai Royal Kings succumbed to a below-average ride last season.

They failed to make it to the top four after winning just three of their seven league matches. The team will hope for a better performance this season with players like Baba Aparajith, Laxmesha, and Baba Indrajith.

Ahead of the match between the Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings, here is everything you need to know:

CSG vs NRK Telecast

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

CSG vs NRK Live Streaming

The CSG vs NRK fixture will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSG vs NRK Match Details

Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings will play against each other at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli at 7:15 PM IST on June 23, Thursday.

CSG vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rajagopal Sathish

Vice-Captain: N Jagaedeeshan

Suggested Playing XI for CSG vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: N Jagaedeeshan

Batters: Uthirasamy Sasidev, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Kaushik Gandhi

All-rounders: Sanjay Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, N Harish, Baba Aparajith

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, V Athisayaraj Davidson

CSG vs NRK2 Probable XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies: Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, B Arun, R Alexander, Manimaran Siddharth

Nellai Royal Kings: Ashwath Mukumthan, Baba Aparajith (c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Arjun Murthy, Jitendra Kumar, Sri Neranjan, NS Harish, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Baba Indrajith (wk), Sanjay Yadav

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here