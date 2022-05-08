CSK vs DC, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Chennai Super Kings

On the other hand, MS Dhoni and his men are mathematically still there in the tournament although their chances of making it to the play-offs are almost non-existent.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Before the all important clash in Mumbai, let’s have a look at its essential details:

What date IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?

The 55th IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place on May 8, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here