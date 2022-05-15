CSK vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 62 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans: A depleted Chennai Super Kings will meet Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 15, in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

GT are comfortably seated on top of the table, with their playoff spot sealed. On the other hand, MS Dhoni-led CSK are languishing on the ninth spot of the points table. Gujarat Titans will be keep up with their winning run when they meet a wounded Chennai. Hardik Pandya and men will eye to maintain their net run rate.

In their last outing, Chennai faced an embarrassing 5-wicket defeat from Mumbai Indians. And, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by a 62-run margin. The match will kick off at 3:30 pm.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans; here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs GT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match.

CSK vs GT Live Streaming

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs GT Match Details

The CSK vs GT match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, May 15, at 3:30 pm IST.

CSK vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahul Tewatia

Vice-Captain: Devon Conway

Suggested Dream XI for CSK vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-Keepers: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shubman Gill,

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Starting XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

