CSK vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Gujarat Titans Look to Strengthen Position at Top of Table Against Struggling Chennai Super Kings

Live Score CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Hardik Pandya and Co will look to continue their winning momentum to strengthen their position at the top of the points table against struggling Chennai. Read More
Chennai are expected to make some changes to their XI as they might give chances to their young players to showcase their talents. The defending champions are already out of the playoffs race and this is a chance for them to play with freedom against the table-toppers.
Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Chennai vs Gujarat game as there is just one per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 19 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 31 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 56 per cent.
The only time the two teams came face to face, Gujarat Titans won by 3 wickets in a last-over thriller. David Miller and Rashid Khan helped Gujarat outclass the defending champions.
Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
On the other hand, Chennai have failed to replicate the form of last season and are already out of the playoff race. The Yellow Army was unable to find the best combination and balance in their squad, which resulted in the team’s dismal performance. Apart from the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, none of the batters have lived up to the expectations of the people this season. While their bowling has improved since the starting of the tournament but they still miss the services of Deepak Chahar who has been ruled out of the tournament.
What date IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be played?
The 63rd IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will take place on May 15, Sunday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) be played?
The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) begin?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Starting XI:
Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here