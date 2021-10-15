CSK vs KKR, Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Final Updates: KKR Off to Flying Start Under Pressure

CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: KKR 24-0 (3): Shot! Back-to-back boundaries off Iyer’s bat. Bisected the gap beautifully. Wow, just wow. KKR are racing they are 24/0 in just 2.4 overs. Do or die, KKR has got nothing to lose. Meanwhile Chahar has started to bomb.
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: KKR 13-0 (1.4): All the talk regarding 2012 final and why not? Isn’t this game heading that way. Go back nine years to that fateful night! KKR chased down 190 thanks to Manvinder Bisla. If Gill or Iyer plays that way, why not? This is not over. Oh and we have a catch down from none other than MSD.
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: KKR 6-0(1) : Shubman Gill is going after Deepak Chahar. KKR need some runs right from the word ‘go’; and a player like Gill doesn’t need invitation. It was short and off she goes. Venkatesh Iyer must be looking to play as a floater. That's the first over ane we have got some batting to come. Remember Tripathi might be out.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: CSK 192/3 in 20 overs: And we are back after the break. MSD seems intense as he discusses a thing or two in the CSK huddle. Big game, CSK can't let their fans down. The score is stiff but can be chased down.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: CSK 192/3 in 20 overs | Chennai Super Kings' innings comes to an end with Faf du Plessis finding Venkatesh Iyer at long-on. He scored a brilliant 59-ball 86 to help Chennai Super Kings set 193 run target for Kolkata Knight Riders.
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: CSK 185/2 in 19 overs | A wicket-less night for Varun Chakravarthy here tonight. He gave away 13 runs in his final over. HE started off with a dot then was hit for a boundary, two singlkes back-to-back then slogged for a six by Ali and finally a single off the last ball.
IPL Final Live Score: CSK 172/2 in 18 overs | Lockie Ferguson's torrid night comes an end as he concedes 19 runs in his last over of the night. He started the over well, coceding 3 in the first two deliveries, then he was hit for a boundary and 10 runs came off his last two balls.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: CSK 153/2 in 17 overs | Looks like nothing is working out for KKR at the moment. Shivam Mavi was brought in by Eoin Morgan, however, the young Indian quick conceded 14 runs from his third over. The over started with a six and it ended with a six, both were hit by Moeen Ali.
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: CSK 139/2 in 16 overs | It is fair to say the CSK is in the driver's seat right now and Lockie Ferguson have been very expensive. So, he was given the ball for the third time here and the Kiwi pacer gave away 8 runs in an over that started with a boundary
IPL Final Live Score: CSK 131/2 in 15 overs | Venkatesh Iyer and his medium pace was introduced by Eoin Morgan and he bowled a decent first over where he gave away just 6 runs, considering how Faf du Plessis have been scoring against KKR bowlers tonight.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: CSK 125/2 in 14 overs | Sunil Narine may have picked up the second wicket for KKR but that didn't stop CSK from scoring. Before losing his wicket, Robin Uthappa hit Narine for a maximum over deep midwicket. A total of 9 runs were conceded in this over.
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: CSK 124/2 in 13.3 overs | WICKET!! Robin Uthappa's quickfire inings is over as Sunil Narine traps him.
IPL Final Live Score: CSK 116/1 in 13 overs | Kolkata is going all spin right now but nothing is working out. Varun Chakravarthy bowled his third of the night here and he was slammed for 12 runs. A 2 to start with, then a 6 muscled by Uthappa over deep midwicket then 4 more runs from the remaining 4 deliveries.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: CSK 104/1 in 12 overs | Sunil Narine was brought back by Eoin Morgan and he gave away just 7 runs in his thord over of the match. A very tough catching chance was missed in this over as Uthappa slapped one right towards Narine but he could not hold on to the ball.
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: CSK 97/1 in 11 overs | Another good over for Chennai Super Kings here as Faf du Plessis hit Lockie Ferguson for 15 runs of the 17 runs conceded in total. He also reached his half-century with a massive six
IPL Final Live Score: CSK 80/1 in 10 overs | A big over that for CSK, a much-needed one! Shakib was brought back into the attack by Morgan, however, the Bangladesh all-rounder was hit for 15 runs in his third oif the night. One 6 fired by Faf over long-off and another one over deep midwicket by Robin Uthappa.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: CSK 65/1 in 9 overs | A good over that for KKR! Sunil Narine struck again for the men in purple after the break. Ruturaj danced down the track and tried to hit one out of the park but only found Shivam Mavi at long-off. Robin Uthappa joined Faf in the middle and started rather in an unorthodox way as he tried to hit a reverse sweep.
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: CSK 61/1 in 8.1 overs | WICKET!!! Sunil Narine strikes for Kolkata Knight Riders as Ruturaj Gaikwad departs for 32
IPL Final Live Score: CSK 61/0 in 8 overs | A tidy over bowled by Varun Chakravarthy there, concedes just 6 in his second over. KKR spinners have slowly started to choke the oppositiob batting line-up's run flow, it is after this when they take the wickets! Let's brace ourselves then
IPL 2021 Live Updates: CSK 56/0 in 7 overs | Sunil Narine was brought in and the Caribbean spinner gave away just 6 runs in his first six deliveries. A single in each of his deliveries.
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: CSK 50/0 in 6 overs | Varun Chakvarthy was introduced by KKR as they look for the first breakthrough. It was a tightish over bowled by the mystery spinner just the no-ball and the free hit cost him as Faf hit him for a boundary.
IPL Final Live Score: CSK 42/0 in 5 overs | Shivam Mavi was given the ball for the second time tonight here and he gave away 8 runs in his second over. The over started with a dot, followed by three singles. A four was hit by Faf next and the over concluded with another single.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: CSK 34/0 in 4 overs | Another good over for Chennai Super Kings here. Lockie Ferguson was brought in by Eoin Morgan and the Kiwi pacer was hit for 12 runs. Two glorious boundaries, one each from Ruturaj and Faf while the remaining four runs came in singles and doubles.
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: CSK 22/0 in 3 overs | The over started with a missed opportunity to send Faf du Plessis packing as DK failed to get hold of the ball when Faf charged to hit one out of the park. Then in the next two balls, Shakib was hit for a four and a six by Ruturaj Gaikwad. A total of 13 runs were scored from Shakib's second.
IPL Final Live Score: CSK 9/0 in 2 overs | Shivam Mavi was introduced by Eoin Morgan in the second over and the young Indian quick bowled a tight over as he conceded just 3 runs. He found swing as well and tested Ruturaj Gaikwad a couple of times in the over.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: CSK 6/0 in 1 over | Shakib Al Hasan was given the ball to bowl the first over by Eoin Morgan and he dished out a good first one. Just 6 runs were conceded in his six balls, including a boundary hit by Ruturaj Gaikwad to the deep square leg boundary.
Alright, it is time for the IPL 2021 final. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are out for CSK, Shakib Al Hasan to bowl the first over.
Here's what happened at the toss
IPL Final Live Score: Chennai Super Kings Playing XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
IPL 2021 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI
Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: Toss
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and they will bowl first.
IPL Final Live Score: Head-to-head Record
In 25 matches between CSK and KKR, Chennai Super Kings have won 16 while KKR have won 8 games.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: Last Five Results
CSK won by 2 wickets
CSK won by 18 runs
CSK won by 6 wickets
KKR won by 10 runs
CSK won by 5 wickets
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: Previous Game Result
In their last encounter which was in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets.
IPL Final Live Score: The faith shown in Venkatesh Iyer will also benefit the Indian white-ball team while Narine the bowler found his mojo under him with constant support after remodelled action. Morgan is as quiet and as unexpressive as Dhoni even in testing times and it would be a contest of two ticking brains trying to gauge the next move in what promises to be a mouth-watering three-hour battle.
IPL 2021 Live Updates: KKR Team News
The Knight Riders, on the other hand, also have a captain who has won a World Cup and has been at the heart of England team’s transformation as white ball captain. Many believe that Russell the batter should replace Morgan, who has had an awful IPL with the willow. But it’s the leadership that has stood the test of time as he has marshalled his available resources well. He stuck with Shubman Gill as an opener and the youngster has had a decent run.
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: Add to it, three mid-level experienced internationals like Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, who understand the pressure situations well and CSK seem immune to big match pressure. Dhoni is a master at maneuvering resources. An example of it this IPL was his “right-hand man" and a true-blue IPL legend Raina being dropped. The former India player looked distinctly overweight and completely out of touch and the ruthless operator replaced him with Uthappa, who had a big role in winning the game against Delhi Capitals with that resounding start to the chase.
IPL Final Live Score: Hell or high water, CSK’s batting will revolve around Gaikwad, who if all goes well, will surely be one of the biggest all-format batting stars in the post Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era. There is abundant experience in the CSK ranks. The skipper himself is on the other side of 40 with Dwayne Bravo at 38, Faf du Plessis at 37, Ambati Rayudu (36) Robin Uthappa a few weeks short of his 36th birthday along with Moeen Ali (34) and Ravindra Jadeja (32).
IPL 2021 Live Updates: No one knows the drifts and patterns of IPL more than India’s most revered white-ball captain. He understands that for IPL consistency, one needs experienced players primarily along with one or two talented youngsters. Therefore, the job that Suresh Raina used to do during his initial years, is now being done by the young Gaikwad, who has scored an astounding 600 plus runs in the tournament with a match to go.
(Photo Credit: BCCI/IPL)
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: CSK Team News
Dhoni’s captaincy mantra is simple — rely on experience as IPL is not a finishing school or place to groom youngsters however talented they may be. He groomed Ruturaj Gaikwad when the pressure of qualification was off his back in 2020 and the Pune lad has played freely. He has scored three half centuries and with his rise, Dhoni laid the groundwork for not just next year but many more to come fr his franchise. It shouldn’t surprise anyone if Gaikwad becomes the next CSK captain once Dhoni calls time on IPL, which could be next year or the year after that.
IPL Final Live Score: In fact, Shakib’s all-round abilities have provided more balance to KKR during the business end once Andre Russell sustained a hamstring injury. However, the final match comes with its own set of pressures and how these three perform when put under the pump will be the key against a team of battle-hardened “been there done that" professionals
IPL 2021 Live Updates: On Friday, CSK’s chances of winning a fourth title will depend on how well they handle the 12 overs from KKR’s spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy (economy rate 6.40), Shakib Al Hasan (ER:6.64) and Sunil Narine (ER:6.44), who have been outstanding in this tournament.
CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates: CSK have three titles with five final defeats while KKR have won both their finals under the mercurial Gautam Gambhir. No team has mastered the art of reaching finals like Dhoni’s CSK. But KKR will definitely be in the hunt since they won one of the most exciting high-scoring summit clash back in 2012 where they chased a target of 190 with two balls to spare.
IPL Final Live Score: If numbers are anything to go by, then CSK, in their astonishing ninth final appearance in 12 editions (they were suspended in two), are certain to start favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders on ‘Dussera’ day but in terms of trophies, there isn’t much of a difference.
IPL 2021 Final Live Updates: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s astute captaincy in canary yellow will be Chennai Super Kings’ biggest weapon against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders, whose troika of top-notch spinners promise to hold the aces in the high-octane Indian Premier League final in Dubai on Friday.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the IPL 2021 final between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The final match of the IPL 2021 season will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.
CSK vs KKR, Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Final Updates:CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Final Match Updates: A brilliant stroke-laden innings from Faf du Plessis help Chennai Super Kings set a 193 run target for Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. The South African hit KKR bowlers all over the park and missed out on taking the Orange Cap from his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad by just 2 runs. Four batters faced KKR bowlers and each one of them looked comfortable playing the KKR bowlers and each one of them scored more than 30 runs tonight. As for Kolkata, Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for them.
CSK beat Delhi Capitals to make it to the finals, while Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals to seal their berth. Under Eoin Morgan, the side has been a resurgent force in the UAE leg and could well go all the way this time.
The match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Friday, October 15 at 07:30 pm IST.
IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR: Knight Riders’ Spinners Hold Aces as World Awaits MS Dhoni’s Magic One Last Time
Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?
The match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
Where to watch the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.
IPL 2021 Final: KKR’s Stunning Revival Pitted Against CSK’s Supreme Legacy
How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?
The live stream of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Line-up:
Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy
Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi is off the field, looks like a calf problem. Not a good sign for KKR at all!