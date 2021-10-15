>CSK vs KKR Head to Head Record in IPL Final 2021: All You Need to Know: Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, October 15, in the Indian Premier League 2021 final in Dubai. This will be CSK’s 9th appearance in an IPL final, while for the Kolkata Knight Riders, it will be their 3rd appearance at the biggest stage.

Chennai Super Kings have been consistent right through this season and were the first teams to enter the playoffs. Their consistent run continued as they beat the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 to book a spot in the final.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have turned their season around. After just two wins in the first seven matches in the India leg, Eoin Morgan’s side have been a resurgent side in the UAE leg and now find themselves in the final.

For Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the stars this season. Faf du Plessis has been superb at the other end in the last match, Robin Uthappa found his form back and played an innings to remember coming in at number 3. Ambati Rayudu has always delivered in crunch situations and once again, his finishing prowess will be tested against a very skilled Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling attack.

KKR, on the other hand, have been well served by their young Indian batting order. Venkatesh Iyer has been the find of the season for them and he will once again hold the key. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi have been consistent and they will need to be at their best in the summit clash.

Bowling on both sides have been superb, but KKR with their skilled spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy hold the edge.

As far as the numbers are concerned, Chennai Super Kings hold the edge in head to head clashes between both sides. In 25 matches between CSK and KKR, Chennai Super Kings have won 16 while KKR have won 8 games.

>CSK vs KKR previous game

In their last encounter which was in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets.

>Last five results:

CSK won by 2 wickets

CSK won by 18 runs

CSK won by 6 wickets

KKR won by 10 runs

CSK won by 5 wickets

>CSK vs KKR Probable XIs:

>Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood

>Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

