CSK vs KKR IPL 2022, Match 1 Live Updates: Jadeja's Super Kings Start Title Defence Against Iyer's Knight Riders

After the mega IPL 2022 auction, the two teams will enter the new season with some fresh faces and most importantly under new captains. Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by KKR for a whopping INR 12.25 crore will lead the two-time IPL champions, while Ravindra Jadeja has taken over the captaincy charge from MS Dhoni at CSK.

Chennai Super Kings will start their title defence at Wankhede Stadium as in an unprecedented development in its 15-year history, this year, 95 per cent of the IPL tourneys shall be held in Mumbai, Thane and Pune (Maharashtra), and the rest in Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

As a new skipper, Jadeja’s first challenge is to fill the big voids created by the absence of first-choice players Deepak Chahar (injured) and Moeen Ali (unavailable due to visa issues). Moeen reached India late due to visa issues and he will only be available for CSK’s second game, against Lucknow Super Giants on March 31, after undergoing quarantine for three days.

In the absence of England all-rounder, New Zealand batter Devon Conway is set to make his IPL debut. But it will be interesting to see, whether CSK plays him as an opener or use him as a floater in the middle-order to counter Knight Riders’ mystery spinners.

latest cricket scores, live cricket score today, live toss ipl, ipl live score update, today score, ipl match score today, ipl score, live score today match ipl, ipl live score today, live score of ipl, t20 live score ipl, today ipl match live score, ipl live score board today, match score live ipl, score live of ipl, today live ipl score, current ipl score live, ipl live full score,, cricket live ipl score today, ipl live score now, live cricket result today

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer will also have to find the opening partner of Venkatesh Iyer. KKR bought Alex Hales during the IPL auction but the England cricketer pulled out of the IPL 2020 and his replacement Aaron Finch, who is not available for the early part of the tournament.

On the other hand, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee, who got married earlier this week and joined the IPL bubble late, will miss Saturday’s game. In his absence, Knight Riders could bring in Sri Lanka’s Chamika Karunaratne or pick an extra Indian seamer.

Squads:

CSK (from): MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

KKR (from): Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here